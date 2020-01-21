Nansemond River student arrested months after social media threats

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Nansemond River High School student was arrested more than three months after posting threats toward students on social media, police say.

Samuel Allen Ritter, 18, was arrested last Friday and charged with threat: in writing/electronic message at school/school event, a felony, and threatening phone calls, a misdemeanor.

Police didn’t share additional details in the case in a press release Tuesday, but said Ritter made “specific threats related to harming students” at Nansemond River back in October via the social media app Snapchat. A student tipped a member of the school administration about the threats on October 9.