N.C. man pleads guilty to supplying cocaine to Portsmouth family-run drug operation

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy targeting Virginia communities.

Officials say Razagin Kaseen Lee, 46, of Elizabeth City, was the North Carolina-based source of cocaine the family-run “Jones Drug-Trafficking Organization” based in Portsmouth.

Law enforcement adds the organization’s leader, Malcolm Jones, Sr., was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for his part in the conspiracy. Other co-conspirators included Corey Jones, Dominic Jones, Raewkon Pierce, and Malcolm Jones, Jr.

They have all pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Lee work with the group for four years before he was caught, officials say.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers searched his Elizabeth City residence in 2019 and recovered several kilograms of cocaine, two handguns, more than $213,000 in cash, and two luxury vehicles.

Lee pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

He now faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on September 16.

