Murfressboro Police respond to shooting incident at Dollar General

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — Murfressboro Police responded to a shooting incident at a Dollar General Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Dollar General in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals that had been apparent victims of a shooting but the individuals were not injuried. A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at Vidant Emergency room with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were provided.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.