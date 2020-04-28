Motorcyclist crashed head-on into trooper’s vehicle in Chesapeake, State Police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist crashed head-on into a Virginia State Police trooper overnight after speeding away from a traffic stop attempt on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake, police say.

State Police say they initially tried to stop the motorcyclist, who was driving recklessly and above 100 mph, on I-64 at Battlefield Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. The suspect refused to stop and sped off down the interstate.

When the suspect got off at Indian River, they struck the trooper’s vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway, head-on.

The suspect’s motorcycle (Photo via Virginia State Police)

Police say the suspect was injured in the crash and the trooper suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. No other details are available at this time, police say.