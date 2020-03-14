Mother to serve 51 months for using disabled son to defraud Medicaid

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison Thursday in Norfolk federal court for using her disabled son to defraud Medicaid.

Dena Major was sentenced on charges of Medicaid fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The child’s father, Maurice Moody, was also sentenced to 51 months in prison last month.

Prosecutors said the two conspired to defraud the program out of around $109,000 by submitting fraudulent claims for their son, who is severely disabled and eligible for care.

Major, the child’s primary caregiver, hired Moody to be a personal care aide — despite knowing that Medicaid does not allow a parent to be hired for this position.

Prosecutors said Major falsely claimed Moody was the child’s uncle. Moody filed claims for personal care hours provided to his son when he was incarcerated and traveling out of the area.

Even though the child was removed from Major’s care in September 2015 on allegations of abuse and neglect, the couple continued to bill Medicaid for the child’s care through April 2016.

The couple tried to pass off another minor as their child to a Medicaid service facilitator when challenged on the matter.

Both Major and Moody will be responsible for restitution to the federal government once they are released from prison.

