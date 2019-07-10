Mother of Noah Tomlin transferred to Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin has been transferred to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth.

Thirty-four-year-old Julia Tomlin was previously housed at Hampton City Jail. It was not immediately clear why she was transferred.

Police charged Julia Tomlin with three counts of felony child neglect following the disappearance of her son Noah, who she reported missing from the Buckroe Beach area on June 24.

Julia Tomlin made her first court appearance July 1.

Investigators found a body believed to be Noah’s at a steam plant in Hampton on July 3.

Julia Tomlin due back in court on July 29.