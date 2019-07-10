Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Mother of Noah Tomlin transferred to Hampton Roads Regional Jail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julia Tomlin

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin has been transferred to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth.

Thirty-four-year-old Julia Tomlin was previously housed at Hampton City Jail. It was not immediately clear why she was transferred.

Police charged Julia Tomlin with three counts of felony child neglect following the disappearance of her son Noah, who she reported missing from the Buckroe Beach area on June 24.

Julia Tomlin made her first court appearance July 1.

Investigators found a body believed to be Noah’s at a steam plant in Hampton on July 3.

Julia Tomlin due back in court on July 29.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories