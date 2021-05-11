Mother charged with murder after infant stabbed to death in Newport News; another young child in critical condition

WATCH LIVE: Newport News Police are expected to hold a press briefing 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News mother is behind bars after police say she killed her infant and seriously injured her other young child in a stabbing Monday night.

Police say the one child is in critical condition.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hilltop Drive, police say. Officers got a call for a female in distress and located the two children with multiple stab wounds. Police provided first aid but the infant died at the scene.

The mother, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, was arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and malicious wounding, as well as two counts of felony child neglect.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but it’s especially challenging when it involves innocent children,” said Chief of Police Steve Drew. “I cannot be more impressed with the professionalism and compassion demonstrated by Newport News police personnel, starting with the dispatchers who took the call to the officers, detectives and forensic technicians who handled and processed a horrific crime scene,” he said.

Newport News Police is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident.

No other details in the case were shared in a press release. Check back for more updates from WAVY’s Andy Fox.