Mother and son killed in SC shooting identified, suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in the deadly shooting of two people in Loris remains at large.

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Antonio Long, who was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate RXU 743, according to a Facebook post from the police department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Long was last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, according to police.

Long is a suspect in an active death investigation into a shooting that happened between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning at a home on Papas Bay Road in Loris.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday morning.

The two victims have been identified as 43-year-old Marelene Haywood, and her 19-year-old son, Kevonta Hills, according to Horry County Government Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard said that both were shot multiple times.

Antonio Long (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department/Facebook) Scene Photo: WBTW

Anyone who has information is asked to call (843) 248-1520