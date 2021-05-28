More details emerge during hearing for man accused of triple shooting that injured infant in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More details have emerged this week in a case of a man accused in a shooting that injured three people including an infant last fall near the Lynnhaven Mall.

Tanell Shyhiem Platt is one of three people accused in the shooting, which happened just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive.

The other two men accused are 23-year-old Keion N. Jones of Virginia Beach and 20-year-old Dominic J. Veale Jr. of Portsmouth.

23-year-old Keion N. Jones of Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy: VB Police)

20-year-old Dominic J. Veale Jr. of Portsmouth (Photo courtesy: VB Police)

Platt appeared in Virginia Beach General District Court Thursday, May 27, for a preliminary hearing.

All charges against him were certified to a higher court during the hearing, including three counts of felonious assault, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting from a vehicle.

Two witnesses testified Thursday. They were two women — a mother and daughter — who were driving separate cars and present at the intersection when the shooting occurred. One of the bullets grazed the daughter’s neck and bruised a major artery. The back window of her vehicle was shot out.

According to prosecutors, the intended target in the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related, was a Jeep that had two gang members, a woman and her 5-month-old daughter inside. None of the adults in the Jeep were hit by the gunfire, but the infant was shot in the cheek. Her injury was not serious.

The mother and daughter that were in separate cars — not in the Jeep — had just left the Dave and Busters at the Lynnhaven Mall. They each had children in their cars.

Both women testified they saw a man holding a pistol, firing shots. In court, the mother identified that person as Platt. She said she had to dodge bullets to assist her daughter who had been shot. “I could see all the blood,” she testified, as she cried remembering the day.

The woman who was shot said a bullet missed hitting her 8-year-old daughter by inches. She testified she did not see the gunman’s face.

The Virginia Beach Grand Jury meets again June 7, during which they are expected to determine a date for Platt’s trial.