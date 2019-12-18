Men indicted on attempted capital murder charges in Suffolk shooting that injured 3 in April

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a shooting in Suffolk in April 2019.

The case against Davontae Jamera Garvin, 26, and Diondre Ramon Baker, age 20, will move to a higher court in Suffolk, according to a Suffolk news release.

Baker has been indicted on charges of one count of attempted capital murder, one count of conspiracy to commit capital murder, eight counts of shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle, one count of reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury, one count of shooting from a vehicle, six counts of use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, five counts of attempt to commit a non-capital offense, and 11 counts of participating in a crime for a gang that includes juveniles, etc.

Garvin has been indicted on the same charges, Suffolk Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Garvin and Baker are two of three men charged in connection with the shooting incident that left three injured in April.

The third man is 22-year-old Javonte Kaeshan Rountree.

Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired around Haskins Drive on a night in late April.

They found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound and injuries from the crash. He had life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found two other men who had suffered gunshot wounds in the incident went local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.