Men accused of raping woman at gunpoint during Norfolk home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men arrested in connection to home invasions in Virginia Beach and Norfolk are also accused of raping a woman at gunpoint.

Deandre Ward and Dameron Wright, both 18, were arrested in connection to two home invasions that happened on Oct. 2.

Police say the men allegedly went to a home in the 3700 block of Windermere Court in Virginia Beach to buy a gun. They allegedly forced their way into the house, held two victims at gunpoint, and robbed them, according to court records.

Police say the men asked one of the victims if there was more money in the house. The victim said that his mother had more money in her home in Norfolk. The accused robbers took the victims to a car where a third man was waiting. They drove to the 7900 block of Thompson Road in Norfolk where the victim’s mother lived. They forced their way into the woman’s home, held her and the two other victims at gunpoint, and robbed her. Then, they took the woman to a bedroom and took turns raping her at gunpoint, court records state.

Deandre Ward (L) and Dameron Wright (R) (photos: VBPD)

In conjunction with the Norfolk Police Department, the Virginia Beach Police Department arrested and charged Ward and Wright in connection to the incidents. They face charges in both cities.

In Virginia Beach, both suspects were charged with:

2 counts of robbery

2 counts of abduction

3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

conspiracy to commit a felony

and armed burglary

In Norfolk, they face the following charges:

Rape

Forcible sodomy

Abduction with intent to defile

Robbery

Burglary with intent to commit robbery

2 counts of abduction

7 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

7 counts conspiracy to commit felony

Wright was also charged by Norfolk Police at the time of his arrest with two unrelated additional charges: carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. Ward is being held without bail at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.