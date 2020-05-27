Mathews woman stabbed boyfriend in groin, sheriff’s office says

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews woman was arrested on Monday after stabbing her boyfriend in the groin area, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says the incident happened Monday on Pine Hall Road, where deputies found a man suffering from the stab wound. He was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester and later taken to Riverside in Newport News.

Deputies arrested his girlfriend, Tashaya N. Brooks, 32, of Pine Hall Road. She was charged with malicious wounding and shoot, stab in the commission of a felony.

No other information has been released in the case, but the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 757-725-7001.