Mathews County yacht owner indicted on federal sex crime, child pornography charges

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday evening, charging a man from Mathews County with production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a child.

10 On Your Side first reported the story of William Wellington “Billy” Hooper, Jr., 53, in November 2019. At the time, Hooper’s arrest was confirmed by authorities after he was accused of asking an underage employee working on his boat to take pornographic photos in exchange for money.

They believe a female juvenile was working on Hooper’s 59-foot yacht — registered to Hooper’s residence and business, Williams Wharf Oyster Company LLC — when Hooper asked to take pornographic images of her.

Authorities also say they found “evidence of graphic material” involving Hooper and the juvenile.

According to reports, Hooper was arrested on Friday, November 22, without incident in La Plata, Maryland by the Charles County Sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Hooper was indicted on several charges including conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and two counts of coercion and enticement of a child.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the second person arrested in connection to the incident, his alleged co-conspirator Jennifer Mae Hutchens, 52-years-old of Hayes.

Hutchens is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. In December 2019, Hutchens was charged with human trafficking, receiving money from procuring a person, aiding prostitution under age 18, indecent liberties with children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

William Wellington Hooper, Jr.

Jennifer Mae Hutchens

If convicted, Hooper faces mandatory minimums of 15 years in prison on the conspiracy and production charges and 10 years in prison on the coercion and enticement charges.

