Mathews County yacht owner convicted on federal sex crime, child pornography charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Mathews County has been convicted on several child pornography charges Monday morning.

A federal jury in Richmond convicted 53-year-old William Wellington “Billy” Hooper on four charges which stemmed from his arrest by Mathews County Sheriff’s Office investigators in December 2019.

Hooper was found guilty of conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and two counts of coercion and enticement of a child.

10 On Your Side first reported the story of Hooper, Jr., in November 2019. At the time, Hooper’s arrest was confirmed by authorities after he was accused of asking an underage employee working on his boat to take pornographic photos in exchange for money.

They believe a female juvenile was working on Hooper’s 59-foot yacht — registered to Hooper’s residence and business, Williams Wharf Oyster Company LLC — when Hooper asked to take pornographic images of her.

Authorities also say they found “evidence of graphic material” involving Hooper and the juvenile.

According to reports, Hooper was arrested on Friday, November 22, without incident in La Plata, Maryland by the Charles County Sheriff’s office.

Hooper is facing mandatory minimums of 15 years in prison on the conspiracy and production charges and 10 years in prison on the coercion and enticement charges.

