Mathews County man arrested after robbing, shooting another man with ‘automatic weapon’, deputies say

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man several times in Mathews County.

Mathews County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Chapel Neck Road on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was airlifted to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News and is now in stable condition.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Eric lee Smith from Shacklefords, allegedly opened fire whit what is believed to be an automatic weapon striking the victim and his vehicle multiple times.

The suspect then reached inside the victim’s vehicle and removed property belonging to the victim before fleeing the scene. Surrounding jurisdictions were notified of the suspect’s description and his vehicle. King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and later apprehended the Smith without incident.

Smith has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center without bond.