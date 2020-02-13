Mathews Co. youth pastor sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of teen boy

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County youth pastor found guilty of sexually abusing a teen boy was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

In September, Kenneth Scott Marshall was found guilty of forcible sodomy against the 15-year-old, who has an intellectual disability.

Marshall had denied the allegations, but prosecutors said at the trial that there was DNA evidence from the boy’s genitals that matched Marshall’s.

Marshall reportedly had the boy take sleep medication at the time of the incident, according to court documents.