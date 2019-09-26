Mathews Co. youth pastor found guilty of sexually abusing teen boy

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A jury has found a Mathews County youth pastor guilty of sex crimes against a minor.

Kenneth Scott Marshall was found guilty of forcible sodomy in connection to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy at Marshall’s church.

Marshall had denied the allegations, telling the court “that’s not who I am.”

However in the closing arguments, the prosecutor said that there was DNA evidence from the boy’s genitals that matched Marshall’s.

His sentencing is expected to be handed down in moments.

This breaking article will be updated.