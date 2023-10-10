VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of abducting and killing Virginia Beach woman Marie Covington has pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body.

Gary Morton entered the plea on Tuesday, and opted to continue with a bench trial in the case and not switch to a jury trial.

WAVY was in court Tuesday, where testimony was heard from two of Covington’s daughters, detectives in the case and a Norfolk man who says Morton shot at his car the same night Covington was last seen.

Morton also faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and abduction by force, threat or intimidation.

Gary Morton

Concealment of a dead body is a class six felony in Virginia, and Morton could face up to five years on that charge alone.

Covington was abducted and killed back in August 2022, police said, and her body was found on Galt Street in Norfolk, in the Olde Huntersville area off Tidewater Drive. She was last seen with Morton, her boyfriend at the time, and a medical examiner ruled she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

