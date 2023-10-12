VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the killing of Virginia Beach woman Marie Covington has been found guilty on all charges in the case, including first-degree murder.

This comes two days after Gary Morton pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body in the case during the bench trial. He was also charged with use of a firearm in a felony, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and abduction by force, threat or intimidation.

The deadly shooting of Covington happened back on August 17, 2022 in Norfolk, after Morton abducted Covington from her Virginia Beach home, and her body was dumped by Morton in a trashcan on Galt Street.

Morton claimed he shot Covington in the head by accident after getting into a shootout with another man, however the man who Morton said he got into a shootout with said he never shot at Morton and that he can’t have a gun because he’s a felon.

Covington’s daughters testified during the trial that they heard Morton tell their mother he “could kill her and no one would ever find out.”

Morton, who was taken into custody by police after a high-speed chase days after the shooting, had been previously accused of violence against women.

