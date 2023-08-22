ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – A Manteo man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop that led to his arrest Saturday.

Deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle near Candela Drive on Roanoke Island around 6:45 p.m. on August 19 while investigating the breaking and entering of a home.

Jaime Carpio Jr. (Photo courtesy: Dare County Sheriff’s Office)

Probable cause allowed deputies to search the vehicle, during which they discovered and seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Jaime Carpio Jr. was arrested and charged with both felony and misdemeanor drug charges and driving while license revoked/impaired revocation.

Carpio was given a $3,000 secured bond.