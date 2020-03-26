Live Now
Man, woman found shot to death inside BMW in Painter after being reported missing

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman were found shot to death inside a BMW after being reported missing from a Painter home early Wednesday morning.

The Accomack Sheriff’s Office says the two victims were found shot inside a white BMW on Doughty’s Farm Road after the sheriff’s office received a report around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday that the victims were missing from a home on Coal Kiln Road.

Both victims were taken to the medical examiner in Norfolk for autopsies, but only the man, 37-year-old Princeton Howard Bragg, had been identified as of Thursday. Bragg was from Painter, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a homicide and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org

