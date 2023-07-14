NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who stole nearly $2,000 from a Ghent restaurant back in 2019 will serve three years in prison.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi’s Office announced the sentence on Friday, saying 62-year-old Fentroy Spevey took a cash box containing $1,470 and estimated $500 in gift cards on July 17, 2019 from the locally-owned restaurant, which wasn’t named in the release.

Fatehi’s office says Spevey was spotted on camera inside the restaurant beforehand, but wasn’t recorded committing the theft because of a rag covering the camera.

However, Spevey, who had a record of theft dating back to the early 1990s, never returned to work after the incident and he was later arrested.

Friday’s sentencing comes just over a year after Spevey initially pleaded to a deferred finding of guilt on a grand larceny charged in the case, which would have reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Instead, Spevey broke the conditions of that plea by committing two petit larcenies in Virginia Beach, Fatehi said.

“Mr. Spevey abused the trust and friendship of his boss, stealing from the man who wanted to help him get on his feet,” said Fatehi, who prosecuted the case. “We offered Mr. Spevey a chance to reform, make amends to the victim, and avoid a felony conviction and prison. Unfortunately, Mr. Spevey did not make the most of that chance. Mr. Spevey will now serve a sentence that reflects his long record and the crime he committed. I hope that he will be able to do better when he returns to our community.”