Man who smoked marijuana inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot gets 2 years probation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man arrested in Virginia Beach after he was spotted on video smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to two years of probation.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez had pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He also received 200 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine and was ordered to pay $500 restitution.

The FBI says he was seen in a YouTube video titled “Man smoking a doobie weed at capitol dome Donald Trump supporters.”

While Gonzalez was arrested in Virginia Beach, he had lived in California, authorities say.

He was one of many people arrested in Hampton Roads in connection to January 6. Others included Robert Keith Packer, who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, and Virginia Beach charter boat captain Jacob Hiles. Hiles also received two years of probation and Packer is set to be sentenced in April. Several others are still awaiting trial/plea and sentencing.

More than 200 people were arrested after the riot and more than 150 have pleaded guilty, however few have received prison time.