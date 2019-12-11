Man who shot at police after two-city car chase sentenced to 43 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who shot at police and later was involved in a standoff for nearly seven hours in April 2018 has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

Jermel McSwain was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of attempted capital murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, eluding police and possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II controlled substances – second offense.

McSwain was sentenced to 43 years in prison and 40 years of probation.

He will pay $2,000 in fines and receive a 12-month suspension on his license.

Police said McSwain fired shots at officers during a two-city police chase.

Police attempted to stop someone driving a vehicle for a traffic violation on South Military Highway.

The driver did not stop, and a chase led police into Portsmouth. They then turned into a trailer park and fled on foot. The suspect fired a shot at officers before getting away; no officers were injured.

The shots left several bullet holes in the windshield of a police cruiser.

McSwain got away, but was arrested less than a week later after a nearly seven-hour barricade situation.

Police said a search of the car left behind that day by McSwain revealed capsules of white powder, a bag of green plant material, and a bag of white powder in the car.

Records also show a gun, a box of bullets, and hundreds of dollars in cash were also in his car.