Man who murdered 82-year-old Virginia man sentenced to life in prison

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the two men connected to the 2018 murder of an 82-year-old Blackstone man was sentenced to life in prison today.

Back in November, Kyle Bryant Wilmoth plead guilty to robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of first degree murder, grand larceny, and breaking and entering in the death of Leslie Davis Crews.

After listening to testimony, Judge Paul W. Cella, Chief Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit, sentenced Wilmoth to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Crews, 10 years for the robbery, 10 years for the breaking and entering, 10 years for the grand larceny and 3 years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a first degree murder.

Police said in 2018, the daughter of 82-year-old Leslie Crews found her father shot to death inside his Poplar Lawn Road home on Dec. 2. Neighbors told 8News Crews he had been shot in the head.

Two men were arrested and charged in connection to this crime — the first being Wilmoth and the second being Jerome James Lawrence.

Lawrence is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute more than a half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I/II substance.