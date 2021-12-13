Man who led police on chase down Eastern Shore to CBBT now charged with attempted murder

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The man who led authorities on a pursuit from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel before crashing back in October is now charged with the attempted murder of his passenger.

Virginia State Police say Christopher Northcraft’s passenger, Brandy Bowman, was still hospitalized as of December 13, nearly two months after the crash early in the morning on October 19. Northcraft’s vehicle hit a curb on the bridge-tunnel and flipped, entrapping Bowman. Both were flown to the hospital for treatment.

Days after the pursuit, Northcraft tried to escape Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but was stopped by authorities.

Northcraft, who’s being held at Virginia Beach City Jail, is now charged with attempted murder, malicious assault, driving under the influence of drugs, abduction and drug possession.

He also faces various charges related to the pursuit, including felony eluding.