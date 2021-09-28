Man who led authorities on chase through 3 cities had warrants in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who had outstanding warrants in two local cities led authorities on a pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk on Monday afternoon, police say.

Virginia State Police say the pursuit started around 12:40 p.m. when a state trooper pulled over a 2004 Pontiac with fictitious plates driven by 41-year-old Lateef Baker on southbound I-464. When the trooper got out of his vehicle, police say Baker drove off.

He eventually struck another vehicle at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Rugby Street in Norfolk, police say, and tried to flee on foot before being taken into custody by the trooper.

Police say Baker had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach and was arrested and charged with felony elude, fictitious registration, suspended operator’s license and no insurance.