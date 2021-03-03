Man wanted on murder, child abuse charges in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted on murder and felony child abuse charges.
Police didn’t have many details in a press release Wednesday, but said Keilynd R. Rice is wanted for second-degree murder, felony abuse and neglect of a child in connection to an incident at the 4600 block of Columbia Street that was reported on Feb. 26, 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.