YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted out of York County on two counts of felony abuse, authorities say.

34-year-old Chequez Hearring, who’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, should be considered armed and dangerous, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says.

No other details in the case have been shared, but deputies ask anyone with information on Hearring is asked to call 911 or 757-890-3621.