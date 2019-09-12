Man wanted in deadly 2005 stabbing of HU student turns himself in

Booking photo of Jihad Amir Ramadan courtesy of the Norfolk City Jail.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Hampton University student is now in custody.

Jihad Amir Ramadan is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Byron Bryant to death in July 2005. He was born with name Justin Faustin, but later had it legally changed.

Hampton police said officers responded to a large fight on Queens Way on July 15, 2005 and found Bryant at the scene suffering from stab wounds. Bryant later died at a local hospital.

Police said investigators identified Ramadan, who was 18 at the time, as the suspect. Ramadan went into hiding and fled the state — eventually becoming one of Hampton’s most wanted criminals.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals service confirmed to 10 On Your Side Ramadan turned himself in at the Norfolk City Jail Wednesday.

Court records show Ramadan is being held at the jail without bond on a charge of second-degree murder.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.