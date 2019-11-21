Man wanted in Bronx homicides could be in Virginia Beach, NYPD says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A man wanted in a double shooting that left one person dead in the Bronx, New York, is believed to be in Virginia, according to the NYPD.

Police sources confirmed that 36-year-old Dane Richardson is believed to be in either Virginia Beach or Richmond, per a NYPD spokesperson.

According to police, Richardson is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that took place on Nov. 17 in the rear of 1725 Randall Avenue in the Bronx. A 19-year-old victim named Stephon Brown was shot and killed and another man, identified only as a 21-year-old, was shot in the arm.

Richardson is described as a 5-foot-6 male weighing between 170 to 180 pounds.

Richardson is also reportedly wanted for another deadly shooting in the Bronx that took place on Aug. 18 on Commonwealth Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.