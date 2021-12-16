Man wanted for triple murder in Elizabeth City arrested in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted after the killing of three people, including a 3-year-old, in Elizabeth City earlier this month has been arrested in Norfolk.

The Elizabeth City Police Department announced that Ricky Lewis Etheridge, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday with help from Norfolk police and U.S. Marshals.

He’s charged with three counts of murder in connection to the fatal shootings of 3-year-old Allura Pledger, 39-year-old De‘Shay (Takeyia) Berry and 18-year-old Jaquan White on Dec. 2.

He also faces pending charges for wounding three men in that same shooting, police said.

Etheridge is being held at Norfolk City Jail with bond denied. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.