Man wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted for attempted murder after another man was stabbed Thursday night in Franklin.

Larry Cleveland Sykes is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The 49-year-old victim came into the Franklin Police Department just after 10 p.m. Thursday and reported he had been stabbed in the 300 block of Wilson Street. He was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non life-threatening.

Police say the investigation revealed Sykes stabbed the victim during an altercation and he fled the scene.

Anyone with information about Sykes is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575, or call the Franklin Crime Line at 757-562-8599