Man wanted after crashing stolen truck into Franklin building, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police say they’re looking for a man wanted for crashing a stolen truck into a building on South Street on Sunday night.

Police say dispatchers got a call about the crash in 1800 block of South Street just before 10 p.m. Officers responded and found an unoccupied, green Ford F-150 that had struck the building.

A second call then came in in which the caller said they heard several shots fired at or from the pickup before it struck the building.

Police say Tyrell Brown, 40, of Franklin, was seen running from the truck. He’s wanted for grand theft auto, felony hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.