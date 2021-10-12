Man wanted after abandoning dog at storage center in Elizabeth City

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is wanted after he was caught on video abandoning a dog at a local storage facility.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Weeksville Secure Self Storage on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City. Video shows the man pull up and let the dog out. He then dumps some dog food on the ground before driving away.

The dog, a female Akita, was found soaked from the rain on Sunday morning. She was taken to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, and will be up for adoption next week.

The SPCA says all the man had to do was drop the dog off with them and they would have taken her, no questions asked.

Now the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is looking for him. Anyone with information should call them at 252-338-2191.

WAVY’s Jason Marks is covering this story and will have updates coming up.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10