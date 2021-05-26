Virginia Beach to serve 11 years in prison for DUI that violated probation

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who had previously been convicted for a DUI crash in 2011 that nearly killed his 15-year-old passenger will serve 11 years in prison for violating his probation in a DUI stop last year.

Carter Andrew Womick, 28, pleaded guilty in December to the charges of DUI — prior DUI maiming, and violation of probation in connection to the May 2020 stop on Parks Avenue.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says police clocked Womick going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone and observed him driving recklessly. An officer also saw an almost empty wine bottle in Womick’s center console and said Womick’s pants were undone and his speech was slurred. He smelled of alcohol and was uncooperative in field sobriety tests, a release from the office says.

Womick refused to take a breath test so officers were not able to determine his blood alcohol level.

Prosecutors say the incident violated the terms of his probation for a June 6, 2011, crash that permanently impaired his 15-year-old passenger. He also had previous convictions for public intoxication and another probation violation.

He will serve 11 years and two months in total, including 8 years and 11 months for the probation violation. That’s the maximum sentence allowed for probation violations.

Womick’s driver’s license was also suspended indefinitely.