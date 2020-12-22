Man threatened clerks with gun during robbery in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say threatened Dollar General clerks with a gun during a robbery Monday night.

Police say it happened around 7:50 p.m. at the store at 2864 Airline Boulevard. The man, described as about 6 foot 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, took an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery, police say.

He was wearing all black, with sweatpants that had “Ecko” and “Unltd” in red and white.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Lime.