HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Monday night in a shooting on LaSalle Avenue, Hampton police said.

Police said the shooting was reported around 6:11 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

There was no additional information available as of 7:20 p.m.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of LaSalle Ave. One adult male victim has been transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Call received 6:11 p.m. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hmzv530quv — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) March 15, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.