Man sustains non life-threatening injuries following shooting on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Cherie Drive.

Dispatchers received a call with reports of the shooting around 2:30 in the afternoon. When police arrived on the scene, the man was found in the care of medics.

He was then transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach police have identified the shooter as 21-year-old Shannon Lamay York of Chesapeak. He was arrested without incident and charged with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. It was determined that the victim and suspect knew each other.