Man sustains non life-threatening injuries following shooting on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Cherie Drive.

Dispatchers received a call with reports of the shooting around 2:30 in the afternoon. When police arrived on the scene, the man was found in the care of medics.

He was then transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach police have identified the shooter as 21-year-old Shannon Lamay York of Chesapeak. He was arrested without incident and charged with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. It was determined that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10