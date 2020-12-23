Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries after a shooting in Hampton, police said.

The Hampton Police Division said Wednesday that they were investigating the incident, which happened around noon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Spanish Trail at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Later, a 29-year-old man walked into a local hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

Police have determined the shots fired call and the walk-in gunshot wound are related.

The “involved parties” are cooperating with investigators. The motive and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

Hampton police are asking for anyone with information on potential suspects in the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

