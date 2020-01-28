Man struck dog with hammer, meat cleaver in James City County, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man faces animal cruelty charges after police say he attacked a dog with both a hammer and meat cleaver over the weekend.

In a press release, James City Police police said the attack happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Cedar Point Lane.

The woman who called police said she was arguing with Darius Robertson when he struck the dog with a hammer.

Police say Robertson, who’d been drinking, then picked up a meat cleaver and hit the dog while holding it by the collar.

The dog suffered a deep cut to the rear left side of its back and was bleeding excessively after the attack, police say. It was taken to the Animal Clinic and Wellness Center in Williamsburg and stayed at the center overnight. Police didn’t have any more details on the dog’s condition.

Police say a warrant for felony animal cruelty was taken out for Robertson and he was arrested later on Sunday morning.