Man struck by dump truck in hit-and-run in James City County; suspect later died by suicide, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old James City County man was seriously injured last week after being struck by a dump truck in a hit-and-run.

The suspect in the case later died by suicide, police say.

James City County police said the crash happened Feb. 26 around 7:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of Pocahontas Trail. Witnesses told police that the victim was leaving a WATA bus and attempting to cross the street near the Dollar General when he was struck by the dump truck.

Police say the driver of the truck turned onto the entrance road to Country Village Mobile Home Park and stopped and got out. He looked back in the victim’s direction, but then got back in the truck and drove away, police say.

Police said the victim suffered serious trauma to both legs and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. His injuries however were not life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash found that the dump truck belonged to Coastal Outdoor Concepts, LLC in Cape Carteret, North Carolina, and the driver was a 57-year-old male from James City County. Police say he was reportedly hired to perform repairs on the truck and had it in his possession for about two months.

After the crash, he drove the truck for scheduled work at a repair shop in Gates County, North Carolina. He then took his own life in the woods behind the shop, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says.

James City police say the crash is still under investigation.