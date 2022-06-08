WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A man attempted to steal a vehicle from the parking lot of Riverside Doctors’ Hospital, but appears to have changed his mind when he discovered there were four children inside, according to a news release from Williamsburg Police.

The investigation revealed that the suspect in this case walked from the 7-Eleven in the 7300 block of Pocahontas Trail to the hospital just down the street around 5 a.m. on June 5, where he discovered a vehicle that was left running in the parking lot. Police say he hopped in the driver’s seat and started to drive away, when he noticed there were children in the vehicle. At that point he got out and ran back to the 7-Eleven, where police believe he caught a ride from someone.

Throughout the incident, the man was carrying a red gas can.

Police released several images of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.

Suspect sought in abduction/motor vehicle larceny case on June 5, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, please call the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331. ent to please call the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or click HERE to submit a tip online.