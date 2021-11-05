Man still wanted after May shooting on Hunter Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still looking for a Suffolk man after a shooting back in May on Hunter Street.

Jeremy Lavon Girffin, 28, is wanting on charges of reckless handling of a firearm, 2 counts of possession by a non-violent felon, discharge firearm in public place – bodily injury and false police report. Police shared those updated charges in a release on Nov. 5 and said they were still looking for Griffin.

The shooting happened back on May 17 in the 300 block of Hunter Street. A 29-year-old man was struck in the shooting, as well several vehicles and homes.

Another suspect, Deasia Eltranek Mizell, was taken into custody back in May.