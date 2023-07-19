SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been charged with malicious wounding after authorities say she stabbed a man during a domestic dispute Tuesday night in Southampton County.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident around 10:22 p.m. in the 24000 block of Bryant’s Church Road, off Route 58 southeast of Capron.

When they arrived they found a man who’d been stabbed with a steak knife on the back side of his right hip. He was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says deputies ultimately arrested Lisa Scott Smith in connection to the stabbing. She was taken into custody without incident and taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.