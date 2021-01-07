Man dies after stabbing on 76th Street in Newport News Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Thursday evening after he was stabbed in a domestic-related incident in Newport News.

Newport News police responded to the 1100 block of 76th Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:33 p.m.

Police said they have one person in custody, another man, and there is no threat to the public.

Police believe the men know each other and the stabbing is domestic-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.