NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Thursday evening after he was stabbed in a domestic-related incident in Newport News.
Newport News police responded to the 1100 block of 76th Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:33 p.m.
Police said they have one person in custody, another man, and there is no threat to the public.
Police believe the men know each other and the stabbing is domestic-related.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Man dies after stabbing on 76th Street in Newport News Thursday
- Rare Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn ‘triple conjunction’ this weekend
- President Trump releases new video, focusing on ‘national unity’
- Musician Ariel Pink confirms he attended pro-Trump rally
- ‘He was not there to participate in violence’: Family of Alabama man who died during DC unrest releases statement