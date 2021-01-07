Man dies after stabbing on 76th Street in Newport News Thursday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Thursday evening after he was stabbed in a domestic-related incident in Newport News.

Newport News police responded to the 1100 block of 76th Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:33 p.m.

Police said they have one person in custody, another man, and there is no threat to the public.

Police believe the men know each other and the stabbing is domestic-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10