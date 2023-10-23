VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times inside the Fresh Market at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, police say.

Police say they were called to the Fresh Market at 7:19 p.m. Sunday and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was still in critical condition as of Monday morning.

A juvenile male was arrested in the case and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Police have not released additional information but said the stabbing came after an altercation and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com