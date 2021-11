VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed early Wednesday morning on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

The call for the stabbing in the 2000 block came in at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim got into a fight with another man when he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t have additional details Wednesday morning, but said the two men knew each other ahead of the stabbing.