Man stabbed at Monticello Avenue Greyhound terminal in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man was stabbed around 7:30 Thursday morning at the Greyhound bus terminal on Monticello Avenue.

The bus station is at 701 Monticello, off Brambleton Avenue in downtown.

The man’s injuries were non life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was detained, but police didn’t have further information. They say the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn’t the only stabbing Norfolk police responded to Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m. two people were stabbed, including a juvenile, on Kimball Terrace. Both had life-threatening wounds.

Police are not looking for suspects in that case.

