Man shot while walking on Shell Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured while walking down a road in Hampton Thursday night, police said.

Hampton police said they received a call about a shooting around 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Shell Road near Roy’s Quick Serve.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Initial investigation indicates he was walking down the road when he was shot, police said.

The motive and circumstances are still under investigation, and police did not release suspect information as of 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.